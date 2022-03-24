MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.65. 1,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.