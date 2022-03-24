Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,373 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,395. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,059,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,326,479. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

