Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 175,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,366,273 shares.The stock last traded at $3.02 and had previously closed at $2.96.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $593.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 142,902 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

