Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 132,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,724,961 shares.The stock last traded at $62.83 and had previously closed at $62.64.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

