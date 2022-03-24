4,688 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.61. 1,391,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $272.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.86 and its 200 day moving average is $248.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

