Highland Private Wealth Management Has $337,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.20. 2,827,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.