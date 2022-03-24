Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $10.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE:COOK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 2,222,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

