Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 726 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 59.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE AMT traded down $5.67 on Thursday, reaching $234.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.19. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
