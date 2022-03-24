Steph & Co. Invests $176,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.02. 63,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.99 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.42 and a 200 day moving average of $362.62.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

