Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

