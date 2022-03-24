Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $937.97 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $937.97 million and approximately $126.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

