Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $10.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

