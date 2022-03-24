Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAXGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,787. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAXGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

