Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.95. 3,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

