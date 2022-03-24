Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. 140,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,292. Ooma has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ooma by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

