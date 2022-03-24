Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,787. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

