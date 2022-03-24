LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.79. 811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,592. The company has a market cap of $960.27 million, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

