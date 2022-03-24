Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lifted by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.32. 39,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $164.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

