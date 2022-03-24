Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stake Raised by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,976. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,242.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.