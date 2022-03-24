Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Gap Down to $31.94

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.94, but opened at $31.20. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 27,522 shares.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,345 shares of company stock worth $104,938 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

