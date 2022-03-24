Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down to $41.26

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.26, but opened at $40.09. Surmodics shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 10 shares.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $572.88 million, a P/E ratio of 343.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

