Highland Private Wealth Management Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.63. 3,876,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

