Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 786,946 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $11.95.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 265,327 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,858 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Steelcase by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,896,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 413,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,845,000 after purchasing an additional 174,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,571 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

