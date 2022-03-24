Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 786,946 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $11.95.
The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.
Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
