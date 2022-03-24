Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Up to $269.43

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $269.43, but opened at $277.51. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $267.10, with a volume of 3,602 shares trading hands.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

