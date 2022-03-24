Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Down to $33.40

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.40, but opened at $31.80. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 1,575 shares changing hands.

TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $705.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 625.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,192 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

