Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Down to $33.40

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.40, but opened at $31.80. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 1,575 shares changing hands.
TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $705.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
