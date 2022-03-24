ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Cut to €13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

NYSE ING traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,347,000 after buying an additional 2,066,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ING Groep by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,118,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in ING Groep by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,290,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

