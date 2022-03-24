Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Raised to €42.00

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.74) to €30.10 ($33.08) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.98) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salzgitter from €28.50 ($31.32) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

