Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $215,229,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

