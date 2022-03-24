Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $143.07

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $143.07 and last traded at $143.08, with a volume of 38407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.07 and its 200 day moving average is $217.13.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

