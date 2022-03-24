CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.49

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.49 and last traded at $145.36, with a volume of 2409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $5.24 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 285.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in CVR Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

