Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 4%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.86. Approximately 45,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 625,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 35.33 and a current ratio of 35.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.98 million and a PE ratio of -23.50.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

