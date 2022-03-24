EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 234 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,208,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.66. 31,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $195.40. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

