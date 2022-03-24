Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 10,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,860. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $116.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.