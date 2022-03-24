Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 10,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,860. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $116.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aspira Women's Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
