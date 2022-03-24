CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS:CYBN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 1,030,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,117. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. CYBIN INC. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,038 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,762 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

