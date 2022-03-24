CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,118. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CubeSmart by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 128,002 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

