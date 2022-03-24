Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $19.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $437.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.47 and a 200-day moving average of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

