Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,975 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 446,747 shares of company stock valued at $71,216,102 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.15 and its 200-day moving average is $167.70. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

