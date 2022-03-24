The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,507. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

