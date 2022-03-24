Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 369,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 188,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.