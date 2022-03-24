Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 2.5%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.83. Approximately 443,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,401,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $294.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 86,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

