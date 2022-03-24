Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lifted to Hold at Pareto Securities

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Pareto Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,294,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,694,871. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

