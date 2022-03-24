Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $673.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.59 on Thursday, reaching $605.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $582.53 and its 200-day moving average is $565.90. The stock has a market cap of $247.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

