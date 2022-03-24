Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Exscientia stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,056,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $1,976,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

