Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $82.63, but opened at $87.00. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 1,256 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,889,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $92.48.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

