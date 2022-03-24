Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.52. 818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 155.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

