Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Riccardo Perfetti Buys 12,548 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) insider Riccardo Perfetti bought 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $23,213.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 758,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,732. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

