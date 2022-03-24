Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RPHM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 1,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPHM shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.