Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
RPHM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 1,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
