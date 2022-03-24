Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 14,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,916,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,750 shares of company stock worth $2,545,555. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Redfin by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

