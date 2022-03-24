Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.556 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

VTHR traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,584. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.02 and a one year high of $218.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.73.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.