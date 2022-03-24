Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,487. The stock has a market cap of $472.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $36.34.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

